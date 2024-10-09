News

Madonsela shares inspiring message with Gqeberha’s future leaders

Former public protector speaks to pupils at St Augustine’s Primary School about the importance of books

By Riaan Marais - 09 October 2024

“Books give you a bridge to places you may never visit, or inspire you to go and see places you thought were out of reach.”

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela spoke to pupils at St Augustine’s Primary School on Tuesday about the importance of books...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Cargo
Toyota Starlet Cross

Most Read