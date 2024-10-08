Brown's concert has received mixed reactions. Tickets sold out in hours, indicating significant interest, while a petition calling for concert cancellation due to Brown's abuse history and South Africa's GBV concerns trended.
'I am totally against GBV': former UCT boss Phakeng on backlash over Chris Brown concert attendance
Journalist
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is under fire after announcing she will attend Chris Brown's December concert at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
This sparked outrage due to Brown's history of domestic violence.
Old tweets from Phakeng condemning gender-based violence (GBV) resurfaced, leading many to accuse her of “double standards” and supporting an “abuser”.
In a lengthy thread on social media, Phakeng said her stance against GBV had nothing to do with her attending the concert.
“I am totally against GBV and condemn it. I believe that those who perpetrate GBV should face the full might of the law without exceptions or leniency. But let me be clear, just in case the message didn’t sit well: I am going to attend Brown’s concert if he comes. These two things are not mutually exclusive. To suggest that enjoying a concert aligns you with every past action of the artist is, at best, simplistic and, at worst, intellectually dishonest.
“Music is bigger than the individual. It connects us and heals us in different ways. Some of us are capable of loving art while holding artists accountable. Attending the concert does not magically erase our moral stance on GBV. It does not make us hypocrites, nor does it make us blind to the gravity of Brown’s past actions. In this case I don’t have the full details of his past actions. I simply love his music. If you hold a different view, then big ups to you, but please do not impose your narrow beliefs on me or anyone for that matter.”
TimesLIVE
