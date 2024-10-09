Globeleq Scholarship Fund reopens applications for 2025

In celebration of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged youth for a decade, the Globeleq Scholarship Fund (GSF) has reopened its applications for 2025 to ensure the future of the next generation of professionals is not determined by circumstance.
Having awarded bursaries to almost 500 pupils and with more than R24m allocated to date, the programme provides support to talented black youth, with more than 20% of recipients hailing from the Eastern Cape.
As a leading initiative in the renewable energy sector, the GSF provides educational opportunities that contribute to a sustainable future and plays a crucial role in empowering communities and advancing SA’s transformation agenda by breaking down barriers to tertiary education.
Pupils from local communities in the Eastern Cape can apply in one of three categories, all funded directly by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.
The GSF Engineering Sciences bursary is open to all pupils nationwide pursuing an engineering-related qualification full-time in 2025.
The GSF Other Sciences bursary is available to students born or living in the Eastern Cape province pursuing one of the following qualifications full-time in 2025 — education (mathematics and science), agriculture or nursing.
And the GSF Communities bursary, which supports students living in communities within 50km of the wind farm, pursuing any tertiary qualification in 2025.
Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm economic development director Hlengiwe Radebe said private scholarships like the GSF are essential in meeting the growing demand for education, often bridging gaps that state funding cannot fully address.
“This scholarship fund goes beyond supporting black and predominantly female youth; it sets a benchmark for other sectors to make meaningful contributions to SA’s development,” Radebe said.
“As our programme evolves, our commitment to expanding opportunities grows, reaching students in this region who need financial support to achieve their educational aspirations.
“The GSF’s holistic approach goes beyond academic performance, taking into account financial need, location and gender, reflecting its mission to diversify the engineering sector and uplift women in Stem [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] fields.”
With an annual budget of about R4m, the GSF aims to nurture the skills essential for the renewable energy industry while enhancing the sustainability of the communities it serves.
The deadline for applications is October 31 and interested candidates can apply online at www.globeleq.auraams.app or contact support@auraAMS.app for further details.
