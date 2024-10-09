Education MEC wants to use technology to keep schools safe
Mobile apps and panic buttons — these are just a couple of the measures proposed by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade to address the rampant crime affecting schools in the province.
On Tuesday, Gade hosted the first day of a two-day seminar at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus in Gqeberha to discuss ways to eradicate violence on school property...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.