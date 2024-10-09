Collaboration will see Plett’s Klein Piesang Valley restored as green asset
The Klein Piesang Valley in Plettenberg Bay is getting a big boost, ecologically, courtesy of a collaboration between the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) and Plettenberg Bay Community Environment Forum.
The organisations have undertaken to remove invasive vegetation from the valley and create a climate-resilient green corridor to ensure the sustainability of the vital ecosystem, which spans 20ha...
