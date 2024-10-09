Citrus greening disease found in Nelson Mandela Bay ‘no threat to exports’
The greening disease discovered for the first time in Gqeberha in 2023 posed no threat to SA’s citrus export industry, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa said.
The association was responding on Tuesday to reports in some media outlets that the appearance of African citrus greening in the metro posed a new threat to the R33bn industry...
