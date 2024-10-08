He blamed government officials. “It is shocking. Government officials have been coming here, talking about this issue, but they are not taking action.”
Residents took a resolution to close the shops and, as Operation Dudula, they were on the side of the community. “This matter has been reported many times but there is inaction from the government. They just come and do the interviews and forget about us because they don't stay here in the community.”
The problem was not a matter of policing but of implementing immigration and labour laws. Serobedi said when researching the shops and doing analysis there was no proper inspection of food sold.
“Nothing is being done. Shops have been reported and the officials have come and done the inspection and fine these people. They pay the fine and open on the same day. It has been happening in many townships.”
Another resident, Mmusi Mnguni, 46, said he supported the closure of shops in the area. He stopped buying at the tuck shops just before the Covid-19 lockdown.
Angry community closes down tuck shops in Naledi after five children die
Journalist
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Several tuck shops owned by Pakistanis have been closed in Naledi, Soweto, by residents in protest after five children in the area died.
Residents went around the community demanding owners close their shops close to where the five children died.
The children are believed to have eaten the snacks while playing and when they returned to their homes they all fell ill.
A sixth child is fighting for his life in hospital. “The problem is they are selling rotten food that makes us sick. Now children have died,” said resident Thabang Mokoena.
People bought from the shops because of the prices. “They still buy from them but they are [allegedly] selling fakes. These shops must be closed and we will buy from the people who sell the right stuff,” he said.
Operation Dudula national organiser Che Serobedi said this was not the first such incident in Naledi. “It happens every year,” he said.
