The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is continuing with interviews on Tuesday to fill vacancies in superior courts.
Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty was among the judges in the hot seat for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) during interviews on Monday. ANC representatives on the JSC took the opportunity to question Chetty's ruling against the ANC in its trademark dispute against the MK Party in April, a month before the national elections. In August he granted the ANC leave to appeal his judgment to the SCA.
WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of JSC interviews
