Capetonians have lauded the bravery of a man who swam into rough sea at the weekend to rescue bathers in difficulty as soaring temperatures attracted thousands of visitors to beaches along the coastline.
“This young man named Brandon Janeka who lives in Heideveld is my hero,” wrote Janine Roode Becker in a post on Facebook.
“He didn't think twice to risk he's life to brave the rough sea at Blouberg to save two women who nearly drowned. He deserves recognition and an award for being brave.”
The incident happened on Saturday along a stretch of a Table View beach which experiences regular rip currents and is outside designated swimming areas at Big Bay and Milnerton where lifeguards are based. It was unclear if one or two bathers were at risk of drowning when the rescue took place.
Becker's sentiments were echoed by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday.
“The city commends Brandon for his bravery in selflessly swimming into rough sea to rescue a woman from drowning. The community of Heideveld and all Capetonians can be proud of this young man who risked his life to save another, with several other heroes who are yet to be identified,” he said.
'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town
Image: Janine Roode Becker /Facebook
“It is incredible that these ordinary beachgoers staged this heroic rescue without thinking twice and saved a life.”
There were no reports of fatalities on the day.
As the festive season approaches, the city has deployed lifeguards to 29 beaches, tidal pools and stretches of coast between 10am and 6pm.
“We commend the efforts of members of the public for their rescue efforts off the coast of Table View on Saturday. We call on the public to only swim at designated areas where our dedicated and professional lifeguards are playing a crucial role in safeguarding beachgoers,” said community services and health MEC Patricia van der Ross.
“Please adhere to the rules and support them so we can ensure a safe and memorable beach experience for everyone.”
