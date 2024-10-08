Striking Nelson Mandela Bay electricity workers back on the job
Negotiations between municipality and union to continue over scarce-skills allowance
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers who took part in an illegal strike last week returned to work on Monday as negotiations continued after a scarce-skills allowance was scrapped.
Electricity and energy department workers downed tools on Thursday, triggering power outages as faults were left unattended...
