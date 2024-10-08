News

Off-duty Metro Police officer held for woman’s murder

By Herald Reporter - 08 October 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has condemned the killing of a woman in Motherwell on Sunday, allegedly by an off-duty Metro Police officer.

He now faces a murder charge...

