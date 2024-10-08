NMU launches course to equip leaders at theological institutions in Africa
Religion, money and politics — these traditionally taboo topics around the dinner table have been brought to the forefront of conversation thanks to an innovative type of training offered by Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
NMU’s department of executive education, based at the university’s business school, has designed a Theological Executive Leadership Programme (TELP) tailored for the deans and rectors of colleges and institutions that teach future ministers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.