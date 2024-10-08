Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer dishonest, should be barred — disciplinary committee
It could finally be the end of the road for Gqeberha attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz after the disciplinary committee of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) found him to be dishonest, selfish and calculated and recommended that he be barred from practising.
The LPC’s disciplinary committee met in September to sanction the controversial lawyer for allegedly having falsified two proofs of payment to a fellow attorney and failing to pay out more than R200,000 owed to a client...
