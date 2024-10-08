News

Kariega hospital critically short of staff, say nurses

Threats to down tools over shortage of workers and payment of overtime

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 October 2024

Understaffed and overstretched, Uitenhage Provincial Hospital nurses have had to take on additional responsibilities.

Working conditions are so bad that staff are threatening to down tools to get the Eastern Cape health department to employ more workers and pay them what they are owed for overtime...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Cargo
Toyota Starlet Cross

Most Read