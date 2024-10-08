Kariega hospital critically short of staff, say nurses
Threats to down tools over shortage of workers and payment of overtime
Understaffed and overstretched, Uitenhage Provincial Hospital nurses have had to take on additional responsibilities.
Working conditions are so bad that staff are threatening to down tools to get the Eastern Cape health department to employ more workers and pay them what they are owed for overtime...
