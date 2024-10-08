Gun dealer Webb’s co-accused granted bail
A man accused of helping Bay firearms dealer Karen Webb illegally transport more than 600 firearms to Sedgefield, was granted R2,000 bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
George gunsmith Francois van der Merwe, 57, was granted bail after the court found no compelling reasons why his release from custody would not be in the interest of justice...
