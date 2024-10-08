George school joins programme to enhance dignity of girls
In an effort to reduce absenteeism and protect the dignity of pupils at Pacaltsdorp High School, the MENstruation Foundation has stepped in to install a sanitary pad dispenser at the school.
The machine, installed in schools across SA, provides free sanitary pads to pupils on a monthly basis in exchange for coupons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.