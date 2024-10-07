News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 07 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

