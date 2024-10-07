WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
