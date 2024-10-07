News

WATCH LIVE | Cosatu embarks on nationwide marches demanding decent work

By TimesLIVE - 07 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is on Monday embarking on a nationwide protest action to demand decent work.

Cosatu, boasts a membership of over 1.8-million workers.

The labour federation union said the protest aims to address issues including joblessness, crime, and a rising cost of living.

