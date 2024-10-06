Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.
Mchunu was addressing mourners at a memorial service for the victims in Lusikisiki on Sunday.
The suspects are due to appear in court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu
Image: Supplied/SAPS
DispatchLIVE
