Six people were shot dead and four others injured in Qumbu on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the injured victims had been rushed to hospital.
“Unknown suspects shot the victims,” Mawisa said.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear at this stage.”
This is a developing story.
Six people killed, four injured in Qumbu mass shooting
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
