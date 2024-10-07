Ship owners pledge to cover oiled penguin rehabilitation
Cyprus-flagged vessel released by authority after committing to cover care of St Croix birds hit by Algoa Bay spill last month
The SA Maritime Safety Authority says the Cyprus-flagged container ship that caused the spill in Algoa Bay in September has pledged to cover the cost of rehabilitating the endangered African penguins that were oiled as a result.
Tebogo Ramatjie, spokesperson for the authority, said the spill on September 7 had resulted in a small but significant negative impact on the species, which was already struggling due to lack of prey fish and other threats...
