Progress, challenges in eradicating bucket system
Programme being held up on privately owned land and invaded serviced sites
It has taken eight years, and counting, for Nelson Mandela Bay to get rid of more than 23,000 bucket toilets across 43 areas in the metro.
There are 2,619 supplier toilets with an additional 837 purchased by the metro in the 2023/2024 financial year that have been placed in the affected areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.