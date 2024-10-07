Paterson High’s De Doncker named SA’s top secondary school educator
Rose de Doncker, the highly regarded principal of Paterson High School in Schauderville, has been recognised as being at the pinnacle of secondary school leadership in SA.
She was honoured with the prestigious Award for Excellence in Secondary Leadership at the 24th National Teaching Awards Ceremony, held on World Teachers' Day at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni...
