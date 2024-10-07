News

Network and build, audience urges smart city team

Ideas voiced at South End Museum meeting hosted by group tasked with creating climate resilience model for Bay and SA

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 October 2024

Build on positive initiatives, maintain what we have and harness the power of community.

Those were the three main themes that emerged from a meeting at the South End Museum on Thursday night, one of 11 meetings hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay climate smart team in the city...

