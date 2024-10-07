Life sentence for slaying of Knysna businessman Kondlo
Waydon Bezuidenhout, who was found guilty last week of murdering Mawande Kondlo, apologised to the renowned Knysna businessman’s grieving family in court on Friday before being led to the cells to start his life sentence.
Bezuidenhout was sentenced to life behind bars for the January 2022 murder, five years for kidnapping and 12 months for defeating the ends of justice...
