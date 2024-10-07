Bank employee jailed for stealing from dead client
A bank service consultant and his accomplice have been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment for siphoning money from a dead man’s account.
Bantu Ntutwana, 36, and Lunga Sinyaza, 45, were convicted in the Gqeberha regional court on charges of fraud and in terms of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act...
