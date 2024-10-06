Powels takes the wheel as CFO of VW Passenger Cars
Having been CEO and MD of VWSA, former Gqeberha businessman also held top positions in company in South America, Asia and Europe
Three decades ago, a young man from Newton Park landed a job that he hoped would show him the world, and after years of working for one of the world leaders in the automotive industry, he has reached the pinnacle of his illustrious career.
In 1989, David Powels landed his first job as a tax accountant at Volkswagen in Kariega, and after sticking with the company for the past 35 years, moving through the ranks of the motoring giant’s various brands, he was recently appointed as the CFO of its biggest department, VW Passenger Cars. ..
