NMU’s new Autism Niche Area aims to ensure quality education for all
Special education requires special preparation to succeed, and parents of autistic children and teachers with autistic children in their classroom have fresh hope in the shape of a new Autism Niche Area launched at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Professor Heloise Sathorar, dean of the faculty of education, said the two short learning programmes on autism education announced at the launch last week were only the start of the new Autism Niche Area at the university...
