JSC to know on Saturday if interviews may proceed on Monday without Hlophe
MK Party's counsel Dali Mpofu SC argued that interviews without Hlophe present breached his rights
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must wait until Saturday to know whether its interviews for 27 vacancies across various courts — scheduled to start on Monday — may go ahead.
After a full day’s hearing in the dispute between the MK party and the JSC at the high court in Johannesburg on Friday, Judge Stuart Wilson said he would circulate a written judgment “ome time tomorrow”. ..
