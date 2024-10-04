Transport minister cracks the whip in Nelson Mandela Bay
Port problems, fuel price controversy and rail revival on Creecy’s radar during oversight visit
Problems at the ports, a fuel price controversy and the resurrection of the rail system were among the burning issues new transport minister Barbara Creecy addressed when she visited Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
During an oversight visit to the city’s ports, she said she was acutely aware of the extra costs being incurred by Bay consumers as a result of the damaged berth in the Port of Port Elizabeth, and that pressure was being put on the contractor to finish repairs as soon as possible...
