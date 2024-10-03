The Hawks in Cape Town have arrested a suspect on suspicion of human trafficking, and four other people for being in the country illegally.
The directorate’s economic protected resources team and home affairs officials swooped on a house in Kraaifontein on Wednesday.
Hawks’ spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the arrest followed the discovery earlier this year of a victim who was trafficked from Nigeria.
“Her arrest emanates from a follow-up investigation that started earlier this year, where it was discovered that the suspect trafficked a victim from Nigeria for sexual exploitation,” said Hani. “Preliminary investigation and interviews by social workers discovered that the four possible victims are not trafficking victims but are illegally in South Africa.”
Zinzi said the four were arrested and charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.
The alleged trafficker is to appear in the Kuilsriver magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of people trafficking and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Suspected human trafficker caught in Cape Town
Arrest followed discovery of a victim who was trafficked from Nigeria
Image: 123RF/zeferli
