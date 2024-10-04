Residents call for SA Post Office to hand New Brighton branch over to NPOs
Abandoned building overrun by cockroaches, rats and criminals
The crumbling New Brighton post office, overrun by rats and cockroaches, has become a health hazard and hotbed for criminal activity.
Residents are demanding action, urging the SA Post Office (Sapo) to allow nonprofit organisations to reclaim the space for community-driven initiatives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.