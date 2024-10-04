Nelson Mandela Bay doctor sets pace for cardiology in province
Most recent achievement is performing first operation of its type in East Cape to remove blood clots
A Booysen Park-raised cardiologist is putting Gqeberha on the global map one innovative procedure at a time, setting the pace for cardiology in the province.
Most recently, Dr Warren Muller performed the province’s first mechanical coronary thrombectomy — a procedure to remove blood clots after a patient has suffered a heart attack — and only the second operation of its kind on the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.