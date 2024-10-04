News

Nelson Mandela Bay doctor sets pace for cardiology in province

Most recent achievement is performing first operation of its type in East Cape to remove blood clots

By Riaan Marais - 04 October 2024

A Booysen Park-raised cardiologist is putting Gqeberha on the global map one innovative procedure at a time, setting the pace for cardiology in the province.

Most recently, Dr Warren Muller performed the province’s first mechanical coronary thrombectomy — a procedure to remove blood clots after a patient has suffered a heart attack — and only the second operation of its kind on the continent...

