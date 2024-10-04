KwaNobuhle access road crumbling due to overuse
Detour introduced after bridge collapsed during June floods in Kariega
Four months after large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, including KwaNobuhle, were hit by devastating floods, one of the roads leading in and out of the township is visibly deteriorating, sinking more and more into the ground.
Ndlambe Street, since the June floods, has seen increased traffic ranging from trucks to buses, vehicles for large retailers delivering groceries and taxis carrying passengers in and out of KwaNobuhle...
