Knysna man guilty of killing businessman
Found to have continuously lied to the family of the deceased, the police and the court before the evidence became so overwhelming he had no option but to admit guilt, a Knysna man was convicted of the murder of well-known businessman Mawande Kondlo.
Waydon Bezuidenhout was further found guilty of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.