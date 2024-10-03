Rhodes set to honour Nelson Mandela Bay artist Michael Barry
Renowned printmaker, painter, educator and activist humbled by honorary doctorate announced by university
Rhodes University has honoured Nelson Mandela Bay-based printmaker and painter Michael Barry with an honorary doctorate.
The esteemed author, artist and activist said he was both surprised and humbled by the acknowledgment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.