News

Plettenberg Bay celebrates another successful arts festival

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 October 2024

Plettenberg Bay’s longest-running festival has pulled off its 11th successful event  promoting local talent while showcasing the region’s exquisite landscapes.

Dozens of residents and tourists gathered for the Plett Arts Festival recently to enjoy live entertainment, different cuisines and art during the 10-day event...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...

Most Read