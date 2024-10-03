News

NMU conference looks at how to make business incubators more effective

By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 October 2024

The role of incubators is to develop entrepreneurs, but with many shutting down and those who have gone through the ranks failing within a year of running their business, a standardised approach is needed to ensure success.

This was the advice shared at the inaugural International Conference on Innovation and Incubation held at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...

Most Read