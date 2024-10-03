WATCH | Chaos at private res after student’s death
Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters who trashed and threatened to burn building
Students trashed a TV room, smashed windows and damaged the front door of a Central property on Tuesday in protest over the tragic demise of their peer, who died after an alleged altercation with the manager of the off-campus private residence.
Thandolwam Ndlovu, 24, a third-year Nelson Mandela University (NMU) industrial chemistry student from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, died on Sunday after allegedly being struck by a Mercedes-Benz in Clyde Street...
