Business chamber sends fiery fuel price letter to members
Umbrella body vows to fight Mantashe’s ‘blatantly unfair’ decision which means Bay won’t get full benefit of October reductions at pumps
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has written a fiery letter to its 700 members informing them of the fuel price penalty placed on the metro’s consumers — and its decision to tackle it head-on.
The chamber’s president, Siyolo Dick, said in the letter on Wednesday that a key decision by petroleum and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe underpinning the latest fuel price schedule meant that, from October 2, Bay consumers and businesses would suffer...
