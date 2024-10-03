Biomimicry educator and author hopes to take ‘buzz about Fruzz’ to the world
What’s the buzz about Fruzz?
Garden Route resident Sue Swain, who is a biomimicry practitioner and educator, has released an intergenerational series of books that shares her passion for planet Earth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.