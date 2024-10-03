Bask in some Bali brilliance with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

After a day spent on the beach or at the pool, the perfect light meal to enjoy is Chicken Satay.
This meal has been perfected in the East and is a signature dish on countless menus in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries.
For the upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass on October 31, participants will learn to perfect this salty-sweet dish and take their taste buds on an adventure to the tropics.
The upcoming “Bali Brilliance Chicken Satay” cooking event is part of the island-series of the popular The Herald Cooking Masterclass — an interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay lecturer Sheree Cloete said the Chicken Satay dish suited the Bali-theme perfectly since the dish was a national delicacy in Indonesia.
“They are a nation of tradition, especially when it comes to food.
“They continue the traditional way of food preparation and cooking.
“For example, they steam food wrapped in leaves, and burn bamboo stuffed with food which adds a different flavour profile.
“This reflects their rich culinary heritage and diversity,” Cloete said.
Chicken Satay can be enjoyed as a refreshing and light dish, which is easy to prepare — making it a go-to meal for those balmy spring and hot summer nights.
The Chicken Satay will be complemented by a Cool Balinese Cucumber salad, for a perfect combination of refreshing flavours.
“Participants will learn how to not only master skewering and grilling but will also be introduced to our chef’s marinade techniques,” Cloete said.
“Following the Masterclass, they will know how to create an authentic and delicious Chicken Satay that’s sure to impress.”
The meal is paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality, Sarah Weiss.
“Our Three Peaks Chenin Blanc’s fruity and perfect level of acidity, pairs beautifully with the richer peanut sauce and the sweet and spicy Indonesian-style Chicken Satay,” Weiss said.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses are supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality, and freshness, Checkers continues to innovate, enhancing its offerings to provide customers with a premier shopping experience, including an ever-growing range of exclusive private-label products.
These products are carefully curated to meet customer preferences and complement their lifestyles at supermarket prices.
Checkers’ expansive product range ensures that there is something to cater to every palate and culinary need, no matter the recipe or occasion.
Book your spot to attend the Bali Brilliance Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday October 31 from 6pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcookbali
Tickets are R400 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Bask in some Bali brilliance with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: Supplied
