Why Nelson Mandela Bay will pay more for petrol
Motorists have to carry cost of trucking in fuel after tanker berth damaged
Though Transnet has started fixing a damaged fuel tanker berth in the Port of Port Elizabeth, it is too little too late for Nelson Mandela Bay motorists who will be excluded from a large petrol price reduction on Wednesday.
While the rest of SA can look forward to the price of petrol decreasing by between 106c and 114c a litre, and the cost of diesel by between 112c and 114c a litre, the metro’s motorists can expect price structures reflecting a range of a decrease of 0.9c a litre to an increase of 10.5c a litre...
