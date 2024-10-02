News

Why Nelson Mandela Bay will pay more for petrol

Motorists have to carry cost of trucking in fuel after tanker berth damaged

By Guy Rogers - 02 October 2024

Though Transnet has started fixing a damaged fuel tanker berth in the Port of Port Elizabeth, it is too little too late for Nelson Mandela Bay motorists who will be excluded from a large petrol price reduction on Wednesday.

While the rest of SA can look forward to the price of petrol decreasing by between 106c and 114c a litre, and the cost of diesel by between 112c and 114c a litre, the metro’s motorists can expect price structures reflecting a range of a decrease of 0.9c a litre to an increase of 10.5c a litre...

