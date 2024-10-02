News

Two families lose everything in Schauderville blaze

By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 October 2024

Two Schauderville families have been left destitute and homeless after a fire on Monday gutted their Phyllis Street homes.

The fire engulfed the semi-detached homes at about 3pm on Monday, after a nearby transformer caught alight when a fire was started nearby...

