Past students step in to help gender-based violence survivors
Past students are paying it forward to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) at tertiary institutions in SA through the Alumni-in-Action initiative.
Alumni-in-Action (AiA), which started at the University of Cape Town in 2021 and expanded to Nelson Mandela University in 2023, is bearing fruit with more beneficiaries being identified and receiving the much-needed support they require...
