No bail for man, 27, accused of killing Standerton woman, 57

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to 21-year-old Cuan Karelse, who is accused of killing Renee Lea, 57, from Standerton.

In addition to a charge of murder, Karels is facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“It is alleged that on August 24, the accused slipped into the deceased place of residence as she was driving in her vehicle. It is alleged the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her with a carpet, put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

When Lea’s daughter could not get hold of her mother on the phone, she called the tracking company to locate the car. “The company located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop. The accused was apprehended and the deceased body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape in the boot of her car. In court, he asked to be released on R1,000 bail because he wanted to take care of his pregnant girlfriend,” Mahanjana said.

Prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed Karelse’s release on bail, telling the court the state had a strong case and overwhelming evidence against the him. He said should Karelse be released on bail, he might evade trial.

The court agreed with the state and found Karelse failed to convince the court that exceptional circumstances existed which warranted his release on bail.

The case was postponed until December 5 for further investigations.

