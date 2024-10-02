Nelson Mandela Business Chamber says Bay motorists are being ‘unfairly punished’

The revised transport tariffs have raised the ire of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, which believes the metro’s motorists are being unfairly punished by having to bear the brunt of a broken berth at the Port of Port Elizabeth.
Chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the chamber was “extremely concerned” that revised transport tariffs had been implemented and was reviewing the matter to determine its next steps in opposing the “harsh and unfair decision”.
The situation has resulted in Nelson Mandela Bay being unfairly subjected to new pricing tariffs where consumers and businesses will pay more for their fuel than what they should as part of a coastal region.
She said the accountability for the additional costs incurred for trucking fuel into the area after a tanker berth at the port was damaged in June, was unfairly being passed on to consumers and businesses.
“In practical terms, on the price of 95 unleaded fuel, this means that consumers in the Bay received a 83c reduction instead of 114c, while those in Kariega were penalised even more with a 50c reduction and the Kirkwood area with a 45c reduction.
“In terms of diesel, the Bay received a 73c reduction, Kariega a 50c reduction and the Kirkwood area got a 45c reduction.”
Worse still, with regards to LPG gas, the Bay received a 250c hike in price, Kariega a 162c increase, and Kirkwood a 149c increase.
“This unilateral and unjust decision does not take into account the fact that Nelson Mandela Bay is in recession and has among the highest unemployment rates in the country,” she said.
“Equally worrying, the accountability for the issue has simply been transferred to consumers and businesses who are already reeling from the consequences of the recent massive electricity price increases and other factors affecting the cost of living and the costs associated with operating businesses.
“While we understand this pricing structure is of a temporary nature, and that once the berth is fixed the area will return to its former allotted zone, this decision will still have a permanent effect and may potentially impact upon future fuel pricing adjustments.”
