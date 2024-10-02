Lovers of dance set to be enchanted by ‘Voilà’
Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s leading young dancers are set to captivate audiences with their performance of Voilà at the Savoy Theatre in October.
The multifaceted dance showcase by the Walmer School of Dance is inspired by the French exclamation meaning “there it is!”, and is inspired by the successful results of a year of dedicated dance by the pupils aged from five to 21...
