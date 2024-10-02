News

Lovers of dance set to be enchanted by ‘Voilà’

By Herald Reporter - 02 October 2024

Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s leading young dancers are set to captivate audiences with their performance of Voilà  at the Savoy Theatre in October. 

The multifaceted dance showcase by the Walmer School of Dance is inspired by the French exclamation meaning “there it is!”, and is inspired by the successful results of a year of dedicated dance by the pupils aged from five  to 21...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...

Most Read