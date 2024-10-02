LISTEN | How a good Samaritan helped family of critically ill Keanu

“It’s been a hard and rocky road, but if it wasn’t for The Herald, my boy wouldn’t have been in Cape Town now and receiving help and that’s the gospel truth and I can prove every word that I’m saying.”
Those were the words on Wednesday morning of an emotional Barry Glass whose grandson, Keanu, was taken to Cape Town on Tuesday night where he was to be admitted to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital for potentially life-changing treatment.
Keanu, who is 18 months old, was diagnosed with a cyst on his brain and suffers from debilitating seizures.
On Monday, Glass, 63, stood on the side of the road in Gqeberha, begging for money that could help Keanu’s parents pay for accommodation near the hospital while they await a prognosis from specialists.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann on Wednesday morning, Glass wept as he described how a good Samaritan had paid R20,000 into his account.
“When I phoned him and I said, ‘you made a big mistake’, he said to me he didn’t make a mistake. He said if he could give me 10 times that amount he would give it to me because it’s for a child,” Barry said.
Listen to what else Barry had to say:
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
