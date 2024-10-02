Herald, Dispatch teams excel at regional Vodacom Journalist of Year Awards
Top-notch journalism in the Eastern Cape was celebrated on Tuesday at the regional leg of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in Gqeberha.
While The Herald managed to crack one of the toughest categories, scooping the coveted investigative journalism award as well as two commendations in the 11 categories up for grabs, sister publication Daily Dispatch walked away with the lion’s share of accolades, securing wins across six categories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.